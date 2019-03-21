|
Citation
Zhang M, Kim R. J. Glob. Health 2020; 10(1): e010315.
World Health Organization Regional Office for the Western Pacific, Manila, Philippines.
Abstract
On 21 March 2019 an explosion in a chemical plant rocked China’s Jiangsu Province and shocked the rest of the world. By 25 March 2019 the death toll reached 78 with 566 more hospitalized, many with severe injuries [1].
