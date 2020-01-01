|
Sathian B, Menezes RG, Asim M, Mekkodathil A, Sreedharan J, Banerjee I, van Teijlingen ER, Roy B, Subramanya SH, Kharoshah MA, Rajesh E, Shetty U, Arun M, Ram P, Srivastava VK. Nepal J. Epidemiol. 2020; 10(1): 821-829.
Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, India.
PMID
32257512
BACKGROUND: Worldwide, tobacco smoking is a major risk factor for morbidity and early mortality among adult population. The present study aimed to find out the association between current smoking and suicidal ideation among young people in Nepal.
Mental health; Smoking; South Asia; Suicidal ideation; Tobacco; Youth