|
Citation
|
Chung SH, Biely C, Dudovitz R. SSM Popul. Health 2020; 11: e100568.
|
Affiliation
|
Children's Discovery & Innovation Institute, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32258356
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Access to firearms and perceived unsafe school environments are associated with negative adolescent health outcomes. Whether widespread acceptance of firearms alters these associations, however, is unknown. To address this literature gap, we examined whether peer acceptance of firearms moderates associations between personal firearm access and health outcomes. In 2018-2019, we analyzed Wave I of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (collected 1994-1995) to assess personal firearm access and school-level percentage of firearm access, using weighted multilevel analyses with interactions to determine associations among personal access, school-level percentage of access, and adolescent depression, suicidality, general health, and perceived school safety. Models controlled for age, sex, race, region, urbanicity, family structure, parental income and education level, school type, school size, and school quality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Adolescent health; Depression; Firearms; National longitudinal study of adolescent health; Safety; Suicidal ideation