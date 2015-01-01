Abstract

The failure of leaf spring suspension system used in heavy load truck vehicle TATA LPT 1613TCIC model was investigated in the research reported in this paper. In order to analyse the variations in the chemical composition, micro-structural analysis along with material specification has been performed. The failed leaf spring fractured part was analysed by using a visual inspection technique and scanning electron microscope (SEM) analysis. Based on the fractography study, it was inferred that the failure of the fractured part was due to the cyclic load. This load lead to fatigue growth on leaf spring of the model truck vehicle. Then finite element analysis of leaf spring was carried out to find out the root cause of the leaf spring suspension system. The failure parameters were also optimised for the truck vehicle during safe operation on the road. The fatigue life of the proposed leaf spring has increased in comparison with the existing model lifecycles.



Keywords: leaf spring; finite element analysis; SEM; scanning electron microscope; fatigue life.

Language: en