Abstract

AIM: This study examined the direct and indirect associations between childhood psychopathology symptoms, screen use, media multitasking and participation in non-digital recreation.



METHODS: Psychopathology symptoms, media use, media multitasking, participation in sports, social clubs and reading/games were reported by 520 parents about their 3-11-year-old children. The data were analysed using structural equation modelling.



RESULTS: There were bi-directional negative associations between sports participation and emotional problems (β = -.16, p <.001 and β = -.15, p <.001); ADHD symptoms were associated with reduced reading/games (β = -.14, p =.004). A bi-directional positive association was found between media use and conduct problems (β =.10, p =.015 and β =.14, p =.015). Increased media multitasking was indirectly associated with elevated symptoms of ADHD via a reduction in reading/games (β =.10, p =.026). However, there was no evidence that screen use mediated the associations between psychopathology symptoms and non-digital recreation.



CONCLUSION: Depending on the specific psychological difficulties, children are either less likely to participate in non-digital recreation or are more likely to use screen media or multitask with media. Interventions for children, who experience emotional or behavioural difficulties, are needed to improve participation in non-digital recreation.



This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en