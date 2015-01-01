SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

While AE. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2020; 25(4): 173-177.

Emeritus Professor of Community Nursing, Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care King's College, London; Fellow of the Queen's Nursing Institute.

(Copyright © 2020, Mark Allen Publishing)

10.12968/bjcn.2020.25.4.173

32267766

Falls are common among older people and a major public health challenge. This article describes why falls are more common among older people, the potential causes of falls and what assessments should be undertaken to inform preventive interventions. District nurses are well placed to contribute to the understanding of why an older person has had a fall as part of a falls risk assessment.


Balance and gait; Falls; Gravity; Older adults; Risk assessment

