Citation
While AE. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2020; 25(4): 173-177.
Affiliation
Emeritus Professor of Community Nursing, Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care King's College, London; Fellow of the Queen's Nursing Institute.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32267766
Abstract
Falls are common among older people and a major public health challenge. This article describes why falls are more common among older people, the potential causes of falls and what assessments should be undertaken to inform preventive interventions. District nurses are well placed to contribute to the understanding of why an older person has had a fall as part of a falls risk assessment.
Keywords
|
Balance and gait; Falls; Gravity; Older adults; Risk assessment