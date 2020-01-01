|
Citation
|
Thompson LH, Lang JJ, Olibris B, Gauthier-Beaupré A, Cook H, Gillies D, Orpana H. Int. J. Ment. Health Syst. 2020; 14: e27.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32266005
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a behaviour that results from a complex interplay of factors, including biological, psychological, social, cultural, and environmental factors, among others. A participatory model building workshop was conducted with fifteen employees working in suicide prevention at a federal public health organization to develop a conceptual model illustrating the interconnections between such factors. Through this process, knowledge emerged from participants and consensus building occurred, leading to the development of a conceptual model that is useful to organize and communicate the complex interrelationships between factors related to suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Conceptual model; Participatory model building workshop; Suicide; Suicide prevention