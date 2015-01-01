Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the association between gender norms about romantic relationships and sexual experiences of very young male adolescents (VYMA) living in Korogocho slum in Nairobi, Kenya.



METHODS: We used cross-sectional data from a sample of 426 VYMA living in Korogocho slum. We conducted an exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis to, respectively, explore and validate the factor structure underlying gender norms scale items. We used structural equation modelling to assess the association between gender norms and sexual experiences of VYMA.



RESULTS: We found high endorsement of heteronormative beliefs about romantic relationships and low endorsement of sexual double standards. Sexual experience was associated with low endorsement of heteronormative beliefs, being pre-pubertal, school absenteeism and being below recommended grade for age. Sharing a sleeping room with more than two people, been born outside Nairobi, and living in households headed by older persons lowered the likelihood of sexual experience.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings underscore the need for further research to understand how gender norms evolve as young boys transition through adolescence to adulthood and how these changes impact on sexual behaviors.

