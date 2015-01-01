|
Citation
|
Maina BW, Orindi BO, Sikweyiya Y, Kabiru CW. Int. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Population Council, Nairobi, Kenya.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32270236
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To investigate the association between gender norms about romantic relationships and sexual experiences of very young male adolescents (VYMA) living in Korogocho slum in Nairobi, Kenya.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Early male adolescents; Gendered norms; Kenya; Sexual behaviors; Urban informal settlements