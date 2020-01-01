Abstract

Few quantitative behavior genetic studies have examined why psychopathology is associated with suicide attempt (SA) and self-harm (SH) in adolescence. The present study analyzed data from the Child and Adolescent Twin Study in Sweden to examine the extent to which genetic and environmental factors explain SA/SH and its association with psychopathology in childhood, an often-cited risk factor of subsequent SA/SH. When children were 9 or 12 years old (n = 30,444), parents completed the Autism-Tics, AD/HD and other Comorbidities Inventory (Larson et al., 2010) regarding their children's psychiatric problems as part of an ongoing, longitudinal study. At age 18 years (n = 10,269), adolescents completed self-report questionnaires, including SA/SH assessments. In a bifactor model of childhood psychopathology, a general factor of psychopathology was a statistically significant predictor of adolescent SA/SH at a higher magnitude (β, 0.25, 95% confidence interval [CI; 0.15, 0.34] for suicide attempt), as compared with specific factors of inattention, impulsivity, oppositional behavior, and anxiety/emotion symptoms. Quantitative genetic modeling indicated that the additive genetic influences on the general factor accounted for the association with each outcome (β, 0.24, 95% CI [0.13, 0.34] for suicide attempt). The results remained virtually identical when we fit a higher order factors model. Two additional outcomes demonstrated comparable results. The results extend current literature by revealing the shared genetic overlap between general psychopathology during childhood and adolescent SA/SH. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

