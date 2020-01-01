SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Simons HR, Thorpe LE, Jones HE, Lewis JB, Tobin JN, Ickovics JR. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, Connecticut.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2019.12.017

32268996

PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to estimate distinct trajectories of depressive symptoms among adolescent women across the perinatal period.

METHODS: Using longitudinal depressive symptom data (Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale) from control participants in the Centering Pregnancy Plus Project (2008-2012), we conducted group-based trajectory modeling to identify depressive symptomatology trajectories from early pregnancy to 1-year postpartum among 623 adolescent women in New York City. We examined associations between sociodemographic, psychosocial, and pregnancy characteristics and the outcome, depressive symptom trajectories.

RESULTS: We identified three distinct trajectory patterns: stable low or no depressive symptoms (58%), moderate depressive symptoms declining over time (32%), and chronically high depressive symptoms (11%). Women with chronically high symptoms reported higher levels of pregnancy distress and social conflict and lower perceived quality of social support than other women.

CONCLUSIONS: This study found heterogeneity in perinatal depressive symptom trajectories and identified a group with chronically high symptoms that might be detected during prenatal care. Importantly, we did not identify a trajectory group with new-onset high depressive symptoms postpartum.

FINDINGS have important implications for screening and early treatment.

Depression; Postpartum; Pregnancy in adolescence; Prenatal; Social support

