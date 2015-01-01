Abstract

The spectrum of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been considered as global public health menace with important impacts on cognition, emotional, and psychosocial health, particularly in post–mild TBI. The “Position Paper: Recommendations of the Colombian Consensus Committee for the Management of Traumatic Brain Injury in Prehospital, Emergency Department, Surgery, and Intensive Care (Beyond One Option for Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury, A Stratified Protocol [BOOTStraP])” has depicted transparent roadmap.[1] The burden of TBI is increasing in the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) parallel with the explosion of science and technological inventions and discoveries, as work related TBI is more than half of reported cases. Though one in five TBI is reported as major injuries, more frequent victims are from younger age groups inclusive of prehospital and postinjury hitches. There is an array of outcomes of morbidity, mortality, and disability with all forms of damage in and around head from known and unknown hazards leading to the overall brunt more than direct and immediate impacts. There are indeterminate incremental-associated socioeconomic burdens with stress on already overburdened general health care services, particularly in the LMICs. There is abundant literature on different clinical aspects of the spectrum of TBI. Yet, we have noted paucity of research studies on holistic approach on the management of TBI. Also in many places, even if TBI care facilities are available adequately, there is reluctance in its use by the primary health care providers based on ignorance on the transparent limiting steps of dos and don’ts. As such, there is more need of creating awareness among population in this regard in a concerted manner. This position paper from Colombian Consensus Committee is definitely going to help researchers of LMICs to formulate clinical practice guidelines for their respective countries ...

