Abstract

The purpose of this study was to survey high school rugby players from a range of ethnic, geographic and socioeconomic backgrounds in New Zealand (NZ) to gain an understanding of concussion knowledge, awareness of NZ Rugby's (NZR) guidelines and attitudes towards reporting behaviours. Male and female high school rugby players (n= 416) from across NZ were surveyed. The findings indicated that 69% of players had sustained a suspected concussion, and 31% had received a medical diagnosis of concussion. 63% of players indicated they were aware of NZR's guidelines. Māori and Pasifika players were less likely to be aware of the guidelines compared to NZ European, Adjusted OR 0.5, p = 0.03. Guideline awareness was significantly higher for those from high decile schools when compared to low (Unadjusted OR 1.63, p = 0.04); however, when ethnicity and school locations were controlled for this became non-significant (Adjusted OR= 1.3, p=0.37). The coach was the key individual for the provision of concussion information and disclosure of symptoms for players. The findings of this study will inform the development and delivery of NZR's community concussion initiative and how these examined factors influence a high school player's concussion knowledge and reporting behaviour.

Language: en