Citation
Muyingo L, Smith MM, Sherry SB, McEachern E, Leonard KE, Stewart SH. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
32271057
Abstract
The partner influence hypothesis postulates one partner's alcohol use influences the other partner's alcohol use over time. Although several studies have examined the partner influence hypothesis, the magnitude and gender-specific nature of partner influences on alcohol use are unclear and have yet to be examined meta-analytically. We addressed this by conducting a traditional bivariate meta-analysis and two-stage meta-analytic structural equation modeling across 17 studies (N = 10,553 couples). Studies that assessed both romantic partners' alcohol use at a minimum of two time-points were selected.
