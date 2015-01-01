Abstract

Nowadays, surveillance systems have evolved significantly; hence, in order to meet the specific needs of the health sector and to monitor the patients' health conditions, intelligent systems have been proposed. These innovations represent a primordial role in road safety, which reduce the risk of traffic accidents. This paper describes an intelligent system design for remote monitoring (tele-monitoring) of a driver's health condition in real time. The measurement using new hardware and software devices is made possible through the contact between the driver contact and an intelligent steering wheel, which is coupled either to an integrated monitor or to a bluetooth link with a local Android smartphone. The driver's heart rate is calculated through the continuous collection of the electrocardiographic signal as well as the blood oxygen saturation SpO 2 by using the photoplethysmographic technique. Consequently, it is necessary to monitor the two vital functions of the driver, cardiac and respiratory activity. This information is transmitted to a remote tele-vigilance center in the case of abnormalities in these functions under the transmission control protocol/internet protocol involving a 4G/3G connection. The application is associated with the system that triggers high and low alarms locally and remotely in the events of tachycardia, bradycardia, or cardiac arrhythmia. Furthermore, another alarm is also triggered in the event of respiratory decompensation.

Language: en