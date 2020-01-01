|
Li Y, Guo G. Soc. Sci. Med. 2020; 252: e112907.
Department of Sociology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA; Carolina Population Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA; Carolina Center for Genome Sciences, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32272389
Causal peer influence on marijuana use is difficult to identify, largely due to selection-marijuana users tend to select marijuana users to be friends. This study takes advantage of a natural experiment of randomly assigned college roommates (n = 1953) in the United States to investigate peer influence on marijuana use. The randomized roommate assignment eliminates selection bias. Compared to behaviors such as drinking and smoking, marijuana use is less legally and socially acceptable. Therefore, peer influence on marijuana use may not be pervasive. To identify the potential peer effects, we considered both heterogeneity in respondents and heterogeneity in peers. We found that peer influence depended on respondent's predisposition to marijuana use.
Desisters; Marijuana; Natural experiment; Peer influence; United States