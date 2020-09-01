Abstract

Recently, trafficking in persons is a growing global issue and has been a complicated problem in Vietnam. In Vietnam, women, men, girls and boys are trafficked and exploited in a wide range of industries and settings. Vietnam has demonstrated its commitment to preventing human trafficking, both within and without its borders by conducting several different measures. In this paper, the author intends to exam the human trafficking situation and crime prevention in Vietnam through economic empowerment programmes.



Keywords: Human trafficking, prevent, economic empowerment programmes, Vietnam.

Language: en