Abstract

Predicting the ballistic performance of a ceramic armor composite system requires the accurate constitutive formulation of the ceramic target material. In this study, the analytical spherical cavity expansion model was modified to simulate the penetration process of a ceramic target impacted by a long projectile, and then validated by the data in the literature. Specifically a damage evolution parameter that characterizes the modulus degradation in the ceramic was proposed and incorporated into the model. It was found that the prediction is more accurate when the model includes damage evolution. Parametric modeling further reveals that the properties of the projectile and target materials have a significant effect on the penetration response. The target resistance is sensitive to the damage evolution, especially in the ceramic of higher dynamic compressive strength and lower tensile strength. The modified model enables the selection of target materials for penetration resistance in terms of not just strength but also toughness.

Language: en