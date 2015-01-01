Abstract

In this work, a combination of B-train type vehicle is dynamically analysed through lateral movement at low speed manoeuvre known as Lane Change Manoeuvre. The analyses were conducted for a vehicle with liquid loads of 100%, 80%, 60% and 40% capacity. The analyses involve adjusting the steer angle through an objective function taking into account the numerical and experimental lateral acceleration of the tractor vehicle. The movement of the liquid (slosh) during the manoeuvres are approximated using the software Pasimodo and trammel pendulum. Considering the upper surface of the liquid inside the tank as a straight line, it is possible to obtain the centre of gravity variation and the moment of inertia through polynomial adjustments. In this way, it is possible to analyse numerically the behaviour of the vehicle with liquid load in a curved trajectory. To obtain modal parameters, the operational modal analysis technique is used. With the applied methodology, it was possible to find good agreement between the numerical and experimental values of the acceleration signals in four different positions in the vehicle combination. Through the analyses of the vehicle with fluid in movement, it was possible to verify a great variation of load in the wheels due to transfer of load of the vehicle travelling by curved trajectories or due to evasive manoeuvres. This is a critical condition that can lead the vehicle to rollover condition. The experimental data were obtained for the vehicle at constant speed (between 30 and 40 km/h) and under these conditions, the vehicle is considered stable by analysing the eigenvalues.

