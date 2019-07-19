SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Wang B, Zhu Z. Process Saf. Progr. 2020; 39(1): e12095.

(Copyright © 2020, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/prs.12095

This short article presents some basic facts related to the explosion accident that occurred on July 19, 2019, in the Yima gasification plant located in Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China. This huge explosion killed 15 people and seriously injured 16. The article introduces the background, scenes, and possible causes of this explosion. Moreover, this study proposes some measures to prevent and control similar accidents. This article can provide some basic information for a further investigation and analysis on this explosion.


explosion; hazardous chemical accidents; hazardous chemicals safety; Yima gasification plant

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
