Abstract

There are inextricable links between the occurrence of accidents and the lack of employees' safety literacy. Researching on safety literacy evaluation is of great significance to find the deficiencies of practitioners in safety literacy. Based on social network analysis, this article makes a centrality analysis to analyze the indicators of safety literacy model, determines 16 core indicators of safety literacy model, and constructs a safety literacy index system. This article uses the fuzzy comprehensive evaluation method to evaluate the safety literacy model and the level of safety literacy of the employees. The actual case study shows that the safety literacy evaluation system can effectively determine the safety literacy level of employees and explain the impact of safety literacy on personal unsafe behavior, corporate organizational behavior, and enterprise safety production.

