Abstract

Adolescent males who have sex with males (AMSM) are at increased risk of HIV/STI acquisition compared to other adolescents, making sexual risk behaviors in this population a priority public health focus. AMSM experience more victimization (including sexual/partner violence), depression, and substance abuse than their heterosexual counterparts; these may form a syndemic associated with risky sexual behavior. We pooled data from the 2015 and 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, restricted to male students who reported a previous male sexual partner (n = 448). Latent profile analysis was used to identify syndemic profiles, with log-binomial and cumulative complementary log-log models used to test associations with substance use at last intercourse, condomless sex at last intercourse, and the number of sexual partners. Nearly all measures of victimization, depression, and substance use had bivariate associations with greater substance use during sex and more sexual partners. We identified three profiles of AMSM: The profile (n = 55) with the greatest risk factors (evident of a syndemic) had substantially higher prevalence of substance use during sex (aPR = 4.74, 95% CI 3.02, 7.43) and more sexual partners (aPR = 2.45, 95% CI 1.39, 4.31) than the profile with the lowest risk factors (n = 326) after adjusting for confounders. This profile was not associated with condomless sex. We identified a syndemic characterized by victimization, depression, and substance use associated with risky sexual behaviors in a nationally representative sample of AMSM. Comprehensive sexual risk reduction interventions incorporating mental health and substance use are critically important in this population.

