Citation
Ryu GW, Yang YS, Choi M. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e470.
Affiliation
Yonsei University College of Nursing, Mo-Im Kim Nursing Research Institute, 50 Yonsei-ro, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, 03722, Republic of Korea. monachoi@yuhs.ac.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32272933
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Police officers have long been known to have one of the most stressful occupations. This study investigates their stress levels, coping styles, and subjective well-being, including affect and life satisfaction. We also explore the interrelationships of these factors to determine how coping style influences a police officer's subjective well-being.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Affect; Coping; Job stress; Police officers; Subjective well-being