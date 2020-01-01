|
Bonanno G, Ippolito M, Moscarelli A, Misseri G, Caradonna R, Accurso G, Cortegiani A, Giarratano A. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(4): 696-698.
Affiliation
Department of Surgical, Oncological and Oral Science (Di.Chir.On.S.) Section of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Intensive Care and Emergency Policlinico Paolo Giaccone University of Palermo Palermo Italy.

PMID
32274038

Abstract
Aconitine intoxication by ingestion of Aconitum [a garden plant also known as, also known as aconite, monkshood, wolf's-bane] roots can lead to ventricular tachycardia and cardiac arrest and provides an example of the potential effect of self-medication. Educational campaigns should be implemented to contain acute intoxications caused by herbal-derived products.
Keywords
ICU; aconitine intoxication; aconitum; herbal poisoning