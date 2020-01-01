|
Citation
|
Mulvey KL, Gönültaş S, Richardson CB. Cogn. Sci. 2020; 44(4): e12833.
|
Affiliation
|
Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness, Pennsylvania State University.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32274859
|
Abstract
|
Research has documented that individuals consider outcomes, intentions, and transgressor negligence when making morally relevant judgments (Nobes, Panagiotaki, & Engelhardt, 2017). However, less is known about whether individuals attend to both victim and transgressor negligence in their evaluations. The current study measured 3- to 6-year-olds (N = 70), 7- to 12-year-olds (N = 54), and adults' (N = 97, ages 18-25 years) moral judgments about scenarios in which an accidental transgression occurred involving property damage or physical harm. Participants were either assigned to conditions where the victim or the transgressor was negligent.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Development; Intention; Moral judgments; Negligence; Social-cognition