Del Carmen Quezada-Conde M, de Lourdes Alvarez-Velasco P, Lopez EF, Medina MV, de Samuel Marques RP, Wanderley MT, Crosato EM, Pannuti CM, Frias AC, Prócida Raggio D, Mendes FM. Dent. Traumatol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
School of Dentistry, University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32274898
BACKGROUND/AIM: Since children spend most of their time in school, some environmental characteristics of the schools may influence the occurrence of traumatic dental injuries (TDI). Therefore, the aim of this cross-sectional study was to assess the prevalence of TDI in 12 years old children in Quito, Ecuador, and its association with some school environmental aspects. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Six calibrated examiners evaluated 998 children from 31 public schools of Quito, to evaluate the occurrence of TDI in anterior teeth. School coordinators answered questionnaires on school physical conditions, promotion of health practices and the occurrence of negative episodes in school. The occlusion and socioeconomic status of the participants were also evaluated. Prevalence of TDI, unadjusted and adjusted by the design effect was calculated. Association between individual and contextual explanatory variables and presence of TDI were evaluated using multilevel Poisson regression analysis (p <0.05).
cross-sectional studies; multilevel analyses; school children; school environment; traumatic dental injuries