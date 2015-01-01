Abstract

PURPOSE: To use structural equation model (SEM) to explain falls at home in individuals with chronic stroke, based on the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross sectional observation study was conducted in home-dwelling individuals with chronic stroke (N = 236; 148 non-fallers, 88 fallers). Participants were assessed; structural impairments using Modified Ashworth Scale, Fugl-Meyer Assessment upper (FMA-UE), lower (FMA-LE), and sensory function, ankle plantarflexor strength; activity limitations using Timed Up and Go Test, Step Test, Berg Balance Scale, Barthel Index (BI); participation restrictions using Stroke Impact Scale-participation (SIS-P); and contextual factors using home hazard environments, home safety surroundings, risk behaviors, and Fall-related Self Efficacy. The measurement model was analyzed by confirmatory factor analysis. The SEM was conducted to analyze a structural model of falls at home.



RESULTS: FMA-UE was significantly (p<0.01) associated with FMA-LE, combining as one variable in the structural impairments. In the measurement model, variables were fit to their domains, except variables of contextual factors, but the ICF domains did not correspond to disability. A structural model of falls at home demonstrated a significant (p<0.01) direct path of contextual factors and activity limitations with falls at home. The structural impairments showed a significant (p<0.01) direct path with activity limitations. All variables, except BI, SIS-P and risk behaviors, related to their domains in the structural model.



CONCLUSIONS: A structural model of falls at home proposes contextual factors being the strongest association with falls at home that home hazard environments seem the most influence in its domain. The activity limitations presented by balance ability are directed to falls at home. The structural impairments are associated with falls at home through activity limitations. Home assessment to decrease home hazard environments is suggested to prevent falls at home for individuals with chronic stroke.

