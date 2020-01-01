Abstract

Women who hold positive beliefs about alcohol's role in sexual experiences may be more likely to drink alcohol in large group contexts such as bars and parties than other women. These contexts may confer risk for rape. In the current article, we examined the association between sex-related alcohol expectancies and rape during college, and whether drinking in large group contexts mediates this association. College women completed surveys for seven consecutive semesters. Contrary to previous cross-sectional research, women with more positive sex-related alcohol expectancies at the start of college and women who drank alcohol more frequently in large groups at the start of college were no more likely to experience rape during college. Longitudinal research is critical to identify risk factors that may be targeted for prevention.



