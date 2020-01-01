|
Wojciechowski TW. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(2): 176-194.
School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan wojcie42@msu.edu.
32273376
OBJECTIVES: Investigate the relevance of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)-linked strain sensitivity associated with exposure to violence for predicting violence outcomes among juvenile offenders during adolescence and early adulthood.
PTSD; general strain theory; juvenile offenders; life course; violent offending