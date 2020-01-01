|
Turner HA, Mitchell KJ, Jones LM. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(2): 143-159.
Crimes Against Children Research Center, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH.
32273374
Abstract
Using a nationally representative sample of 791 youth, ages 8-17 at baseline, this study identified patterns over a 2-year period in specific forms of peer victimization and examined differences in the mental health consequences of those patterns.
Internet harassment; bullying; dating violence; longitudinal; peer victimization; trauma symptoms