The primary cause of cyanide intake is suicidal attempts, most of which result in death. People who interfere with suspicion of cyanide intoxication may also be exposed to cyanide poisoning. During the autopsy of the corpse in the morning of that day, five people in the autopsy room within the hospital were admitted to the ED with suspicion of cyanide intoxication. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old patient who had come into contact with the patient at night also presented to the ED. Some of the precautionary measures to be taken against inhalation of cyanide may be wearing appropriate masks as well as suitable clothes and keeping the surroundings below 28 °C when exposed to cyanide.



