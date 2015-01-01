Abstract



Purpose:

The purpose of this study was to use National Poison Data System (NPDS) data to identify cases of local anesthetic (LA) adverse events related to dentistry for children.

Methods:

NPDS data were queried for all human cases from 2004 to 2018 that identified a parenteral LA agent as the substance, in children 12 years old and younger, which led to a medical outcome classification ranging from moderate to death. For cases that met inclusion criteria, deidentified records with case notes were requested.

Results:

Twenty-seven dental cases that met review criteria and had available case notes were reviewed. Most subjects were female ( N equals 20 out of 27, 74 percent), and the average subject age was 6.8 years. Twenty cases (74 percent) had a moderate effect, seven cases (26 percent) had a major effect, and no fatalities were reported. The most common clinical effects classification was a seizure ( N equals 13, 48 percent). One case of LA overdose was identified.

Conclusions:

No cases of permanent damage or fatal outcomes were found. Seizure activity following the administration of local anesthetic was the most common event, suggesting intravascular administration or a toxic dose.

