|
Citation
|
Verret C, Massé L, Lagacé-Leblanc J, Delisle G, Doyon J. Emot. Behav. Diffic. 2019; 24(4): 357-373.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This research occurs in a specialized primary school for students having emotional and behavioural disorders (EBD) in a suburb of Montréal in Canada. The aims were to a) evaluate the impact of a schoolwide de-escalation intervention plan on the use of de-escalation and seclusion-restraint measures throughout the school year and b) to identify the precursors of seclusion and restraint use (SRU). Data were obtained from systematic observation of behavioural incidents over a period of three months. The frequency, the duration and the nature of behaviours were observed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
de-escalation; Emotional and behavioural disorder; primary school; restraint; seclusion