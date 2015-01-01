SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Finning K, Waite P, Harvey K, Moore D, Davis B, Ford T. Emot. Behav. Diffic. 2020; 25(1): 15-28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13632752.2019.1647684

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

School staff have an important role to play in identifying and assisting pupils who require additional support to regularly attend school, but their beliefs about risk factors might influence their decisions regarding intervention. This qualitative study investigated educational practitioners' beliefs about risk factors for attendance problems. Sixteen practitioners from three secondary schools were interviewed via focus groups. Data were analysed using thematic analysis. Practitioners identified risk factors related to the individual, their family, peers and school. Poor mental health was identified as a risk factor, but practitioners primarily focused on anxiety rather than other mental health problems like depression or behavioural disorders. The overall perception was that school factors were less important than individual, family and peer factors. Implications include a need for increased awareness of the role of school factors in attendance problems, focus on promoting positive peer and pupil-teacher relationships, and collaborative working between young people, families and schools.


Language: en

Keywords

qualitative; school absence; School attendance; school mental health; teachers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print