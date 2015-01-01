|
Rhineberger-Dunn G, Mack KY. Crim. Justice Policy Rev. 2020; 31(3): 335-355.
The purpose of our study is to extend the existing literature by assessing the predictors of burnout among juvenile justice staff. We assess the impact of individual, job/role-related, and organizational factors on burnout among juvenile probation and juvenile detention officers. Also, given recent research in the institutional and community corrections field, we evaluate which set of variables (e.g., individual, job/role related, and organizational) has a greater impact on burnout.
