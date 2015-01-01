SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Walters GD. Fem. Criminol. 2020; 15(1): 3-23.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1557085118804349

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine whether maternal closeness and participation in unstructured routine activities differentially predicted change in child and peer delinquency for female and male youth above and beyond the effects of peer influence and selection. Participants were 3,370 (1,759 boys, 1,611 girls) members of the Fragile Families and Child Welfare Study. When regression analyses were performed on boys and girls separately, unstructured routine activities effectively predicted a rise in child and peer delinquency in boys and maternal closeness successfully predicted a drop in child and peer delinquency in girls, findings consistent with gendered pathways theory.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print