Benedini KM, Fagan AA. Fem. Criminol. 2020; 15(2): 147-173.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
This study uses data from the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect (LONGSCAN) project to assess the relationships between childhood physical abuse/sexual abuse and adolescent substance use. Whether these relationships are mediated by externalizing problems, internalizing problems, parent-child attachment, or anger and gender differences in these direct and indirect relationships is also addressed.
Language: en