Abstract

In recent years, there has been a growing social, educational, and public policy focus on investigating the correlates associated with youth carrying weapons in their communities and schools. Victimization and other correlates such as drug use and violent risk behaviors among youth have been linked to deviant behavior including weapon carrying. What remains uncertain is how the intersection of sex and race/ethnicity moderate these potential risk factors linked with weapon carrying. Analyses, which draw from the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBS) data, investigate whether or not sex and race/ethnicity play a role in the relationships between victimization, other risk factors, and weapon carrying (i.e., carrying a gun and bringing a weapon to school). In addition to discussing the findings of this study, this research underscores the importance of understanding the intersection of sex and race/ethnicity when examining youth violence, especially in regards to carrying weapons to school.

Language: en