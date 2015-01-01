|
Citation
|
Docherty M, Sweeten G, Craig T, Yang VJH, Decrop R, Beardslee J, Piquero A, Clark C, Pardini D. J. School Violence 2020; 19(1): 35-47.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although studies have identified risk factors for adolescent handgun carrying, previous research on risk factors for carrying a handgun to school specifically is sparse. This study examines self-report data from 122,840 8th, 10th, and 12th grade students from 426 schools across Arizona, from three survey administrations (2014, 2016, and 2018). In each year, 0.5% to 0.8% of students reported carrying a handgun to school in the past year, and roughly half of the schools had at least one student who brought a gun to school. Multinomial logistic regression model results indicated that youth who carry a handgun to school are generally indistinguishable from non-school carriers; both kinds of carrying can be explained by risk factors related to criminal lifestyle, differential association, and fear of victimization theories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
firearms; juvenile delinquency; School handgun carrying; school safety