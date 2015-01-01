|
McMahon-Howard J, Scherer H, McCafferty JT. J. School Violence 2020; 19(2): 138-153.
This study examined the factors that influence support for campus carry laws among a sample of approximately 2,700 faculty/administrators, staff, and students at a large, public university in Georgia. Although previous research suggests that support for campus carry may differ across groups on campus, there have been no studies that have examined why these differences may exist. In order to shed light on this understudied issue, this study estimated the extent of support for campus carry and examined if the predictors of support varied across campus populations.
attitudes; campus carry; campus safety; Guns