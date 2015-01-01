|
Rocheleau GC, Rocheleau BN. J. School Violence 2020; 19(2): 167-176.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study examines the extent to which specific school accommodation policies relate to bullying victimization among children with food allergies using a labeling framework. Data were collected through a web-based survey of parents of children with food allergies from several online support groups (N = 622). Using logistic regression, results reveal that school the self-carry rescue medication and hand-washing food accommodation policies are related to increased odds of bullying victimization. Potential policy implications of these findings are discussed.
bullying; food allergies; labeling; school; Victimization