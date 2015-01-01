SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adriaenssen A, Paoli L, Karstedt S, Visschers J, Greenfield VA, Pleysier S. Eur. J. Criminol. 2020; 17(2): 127-150.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, European Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1477370818772768

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The seriousness of crime or 'crime seriousness' bears on at least four areas of criminal policy (sentencing, criminalization, crime control and prevention) but is poorly defined. After providing a novel conceptualization of crime seriousness, this article explores the logic - or normative philosophical principles - behind the public's assessment of crime seriousness and considers how the public's logic aligns with legal principles and policy requirements. A general population survey administered in 2014 in Belgium and eliciting 1278 valid responses indicates that the public's logic is more moralist than consequentialist and raises doubts about the validity of public perceptions of crime seriousness as an indicator of crime seriousness for policy-making.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print