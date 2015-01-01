Abstract

The 2009 PECARN minor head injury clinical decision rule (CDR) represented an important advance in pediatric emergency care.1 For over a decade, it has offered clinicians a proven evidence based tool to thoughtfully guide neuroimaging for pediatric minor head trauma while dramatically reducing missed clinically important traumatic brain injuries (ciTBI). When appropriately applied it simultaneously limits harmful radiation exposures and better utilizes healthcare resources. Nonetheless, in spite of the PECARN CDR, neuroimaging of children for minor head trauma in the United States (as studied between the years 2007 and 2015) has not changed appreciably and remains at approximately 30%.



