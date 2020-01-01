|
Citation
Xu Y, Bright CL, Huang H, Ahn H, Shaw TV. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 104: e104483.
Affiliation
University of Maryland School of Social Work, United States.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32278928
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Children in kinship care may be placed in similar neighborhoods as their birth families, which are predominantly characterized as distressed neighborhoods with high poverty and crime rates, poor-quality housing conditions, and few social resources. Disordered neighborhoods are negatively correlated to social support, but this dynamic may vary by race or ethnicity. However, children's previously established attachment and social bonding may offset the negative effects of distressed neighborhoods on child behavioral health.
Language: en
Keywords
Children’s behavioral problems; Kinship care; Neighborhood disorder; Social support