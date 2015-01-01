|
Citation
Daily SM, Mann MJ, Lilly CL, Bias TK, Smith ML, Kristjánsson AL. Health Educ. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32281413
Abstract
Initiation of substance use often starts during adolescence, with tobacco and alcohol use frequently preceding the use of marijuana and other illicit drugs. Studies suggest that a positive school climate may prevent substance use while promoting healthy student behaviors. The purpose of this study was to determine the longitudinal associations between school climate and substance use initiation in a group of middle school students. Parallel latent growth curve modeling was used to examine changes among study variables longitudinally using a sample of 2,097 sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students across 16 regional schools located in three counties in West Virginia.
Language: en
Keywords
high school; middle school; parallel latent growth model; substance use prevention