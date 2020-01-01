Abstract

Parent-based teen driving interventions have been shown to increase safe teen driving but few have been translated beyond the research setting. As employers focus more on total worker health, the workplace offers a unique opportunity to implement a safe teen driving program into a workplace wellness program. The aim of this study was to adapt the evidence-based, parent-focused teen safe driving program Steering Teens Safe (STS) into workplace wellness programs, and to evaluate the implementation process and effect on parent-teen communication. The Replicating Effective Programs framework was used to modify STS to fit the workplace setting. The implementation process of the STS workplace wellness program was measured using direct observation and recordings of parent communication trainings while the effectiveness was measured by parent questionnaires. Forty-five parent employees across three businesses participated in the study. STS trainers were skilled in training parents in effective communication, including using open-ended questions and reflections. Parents reported increased success in conversations with their teens regarding safe driving through increased affection, receptivity, trust and equality in conversations. Workplaces may play a key role in assisting parents with teaching their children about safe driving.



