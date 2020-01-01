|
Citation
|
Shefner RT, Sloan JS, Sandler KR, Anderson ED. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 78: e102724.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, 3620 Hamilton Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104, United States; School of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania, 418 Curie Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104, United States. Electronic address: evander2@upenn.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32279054
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Many studies document high risk of fatal overdose after incarceration. Few explore earlier touchpoints in criminal justice processes, like arrests and court hearings. Understanding these touchpoints is important for several reasons. Arrest and adjudicatory processes are harmful even when not resulting in incarceration. Arrests and criminal hearings also may reflect changes in overdose-related risk factors like transitions in employment and housing stability. Moreover, knowledge about these touchpoints contextualizes debate about the implementation of court-based programs like Drug Treatment Courts. This study described the incidence and accumulation of touchpoints for people who fatally overdosed in Philadelphia in 2016, and depicted how touchpoint incidence and characteristics interface with court-program eligibility.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Criminal justice; Drug court; Latent class analysis; Opioid; Overdose death