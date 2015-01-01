|
Singh P. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Rupnagar, India.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32281888
Aggression is a multidimensional phenomenon, and for its better understanding, specificity involved in its dynamics must be explored. This article explores the role of attributional bias as a mediator between impulsivity and aggressive tendencies among adolescents. The mediating effect of hostile attributional bias (HAB) on the impulsivity-aggression relationship has not been studied extensively so far, especially in the Indian context. For testing the hypotheses, 320 participants within the age range 12 to 15 years (M age = 13.57 years) were selected and administered relevant standardized questionnaires. Baron and Kenny's criterion was used for mediation analysis, demonstrating that HAB partially mediates the association between impulsivity and aggression.
aggression; hostile attributional bias; impulsivity; mediation