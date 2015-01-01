SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Singh P. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Rupnagar, India.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X20912998

PMID

32281888

Abstract

Aggression is a multidimensional phenomenon, and for its better understanding, specificity involved in its dynamics must be explored. This article explores the role of attributional bias as a mediator between impulsivity and aggressive tendencies among adolescents. The mediating effect of hostile attributional bias (HAB) on the impulsivity-aggression relationship has not been studied extensively so far, especially in the Indian context. For testing the hypotheses, 320 participants within the age range 12 to 15 years (M age = 13.57 years) were selected and administered relevant standardized questionnaires. Baron and Kenny's criterion was used for mediation analysis, demonstrating that HAB partially mediates the association between impulsivity and aggression.

FINDINGS imply that reducing HAB through some reattribution intervention may be an effective strategy to reduce impulsivity-induced aggression. Specific guidelines to implement such interventions are suggested in the discussion.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; hostile attributional bias; impulsivity; mediation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print