López CI, Richards DK, Field CA. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Texas at El Paso El Paso, Texas, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2020.1747040

PMID

32281908

Abstract

The present study investigated the use of protective behavioral strategies (PBS) as moderators of the association between perceived discrimination and alcohol-related problems among Hispanic college students. Participants who were between 18 and 24 years of age (n = 379) completed self-report measures. The results showed that greater perceived discrimination was associated with less frequent PBS use, more problematic alcohol use, and more alcohol-related problems, while greater use of PBS types was associated with fewer alcohol-related problems. Furthermore, serious harm-reduction behaviors moderated the association between perceived discrimination and alcohol-related problems. The findings suggest that serious harm-reduction behaviors may protect against the negative effects of perceived discrimination on alcohol-related problems among Hispanic college students.


Language: en

Keywords

Hispanics; Perceived discrimination; alcohol-related problems; college students; protective behavioral strategies

