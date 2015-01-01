SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Monteith LL, Holliday R, Brown TL, Brenner LA, Mohatt NV. J. Rural Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jrh.12448

PMID

32282968

Abstract

[Abstract unavailable]


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; mental health; psychology; social determinants of health; utilization of health services

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print